Conference held on occasion of Right to Self-Determination Day for people of IIOJK

The Right to Self-Determination Day for II0JK people observed in Sukkur on Tuesday with aimed at reminding the global community that they cannot shy away from their responsibility towards the Kashmiri people. The United Nations must honour its commitments which were made 72 years ago

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Right to Self-Determination Day for II0JK people observed in Sukkur on Tuesday with aimed at reminding the global community that they cannot shy away from their responsibility towards the Kashmiri people. The United Nations must honour its commitments which were made 72 years ago.

The day is marked by observing several activities including rallies and seminars to remind the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

Speaking at a seminar in this connection, orgnized by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Prof Dr Imdad Sahito, ex-Dean of Social Studies department, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, said that the people of Pakistan will continue to extend moral and political support to the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir till the realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

He urged the UNSC to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination by fulfilling its promise that it made some 72 years before.

CEO, IGHDS Dr Shakeel Ahmed Jamil, Rubina Kayani, Keenjhar Nadir, Muhammad Naeem and others also spoke the occasion. A number of notables, students, lawyers and educationists attended the event.