UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conflict In Kashmir Is A Threat To Regional Peace

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 08:27 PM

Conflict in Kashmir is a threat to regional peace

Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan Tuesday said that the conflict in Kashmir continues to pose grave threat to peace and stability in the region involving two nuclear powers with a history of wars over the dispute

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan Tuesday said that the conflict in Kashmir continues to pose grave threat to peace and stability in the region involving two nuclear powers with a history of wars over the dispute.

He was speaking at the Webinar on International Day of Peace organized by Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI).

The webinar was attended by British and Pakistani Parliamentarians, Kashmiri leaders and civil society representatives who expressed serious concern over ongoing human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Moazzam said that the world must understand that peace in the region was inextricably linked to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Speaking about the ongoing atrocities committed by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK, Mr Khan referred to the relevant reports published by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, OHCHR and international media which amply highlight the gross human rights abuses of the Kashmiri people.

He further said that those speaking for the rights of the Kashmiri people were already making a difference and the Kashmir issue has returned to the international spotlight.

He added that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has committed himself to become an Ambassador for the Kashmiris.

The High Commissioner reiterated Pakistan's commitment with the Kashmiris and demanded the world to play its role in ending the sufferings of the people of Kashmir.

The participants of the Webinar were of the opinion that demographic change in IIOJK was a glaring violation of international laws and would further deprive the Kashmiris of their land and opportunities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations Civil Society Nuclear Amnesty International Jammu United Kingdom Media

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development launches employm ..

12 seconds ago

Developer of Russian COVID Drug Areplivir Plans to ..

24 seconds ago

COVID-19 Will Not Be Last Global Crisis, World Sho ..

25 seconds ago

Chief Secretary chairs meeting for anti-polio camp ..

27 seconds ago

Covid-19 victims, death rate in Punjab currently l ..

28 seconds ago

Michel Reschedules EU Summit From Late September t ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.