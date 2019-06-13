UrduPoint.com
Consultant with law-makers, other stake holders, afoot to ink next fiscal year (2019-20) people- friendly AJK Budget: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday said that the process of consultation with ministers, MLAs and other stakeholders for preparing next financial year's balanced and people-friendly AJK budget was in progress

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday said that the process of consultation with ministers, MLAs and other stakeholders for preparing next financial year's balanced and people-friendly AJK budget was in progress.

Talking to his cabinet colleagues in the State's metropolis, he said that consultation was aimed at to ink the next fiscal year AJK budget balanced and people-friendly. The forthcoming AJK budget would be historical for long-lasting development, he added.

"A comprehensive strategy has been evolved to materialize the dream of growth and development in to reality to ensure people of all areas are provided basic amenities of life" he said.

Haider revealed that it would be for the first time in AJK that next 5-year development program was being introduced through placement of due development funds primarily aimed at to benefit the people from development process without any discrimination. "It is also aimed at to ensure appropriate use of development budget", he underlined.

The Prime Minister said development budget would be needs and priorities based.

He was of the view that through proper planning people's money could be used on their development and prosperity to ameliorate their life style.

Regarding the proposed face-lifting plan of the AJK's capital town, Farooq Haider reiterated that all resources would be pooled to develop and beautify the state's metropolis - Muzaffarabad. He said government was fully committed to resolved the problems of Muzaffarabad. Region's development and prosperity was among the priorities of his government, he maintained. He said pace of development would be accelerated following doubling of development budget by Federal government.

He said that it was his government's mission to empower and dignify the regions of the State and achieve the target of progress and prosperity.

The minister who separately called on the AJK Prime Minister included Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, Mrs. Noreen Arif, Syed Shaukat Ali Shah and Deputy Speaker AJK LA Sardar Amir Altaf. They exchanged views with the Prime Minister in details and presented suggestions on budget regarding the development projects of their respective departments.

