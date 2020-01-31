(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :As part of the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, a Consultative Meeting chaired by Chairman of the Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment for the Kashmir cause. The meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with former ambassadors, academicians, researchers and activists from AJK, was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senators Mushahid Hussain, Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum, Special Assistant to PM Dr. Moeed Yusufand and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood .

The Consultations were aimed at discussing all aspects of the situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) where Indian occupation forces are committing crimes against humanity.

The participants applauded the resilience of the Kashmiri people and strongly condemned the blatant violations of UN Charter as well as international human rights and humanitarian laws in IOJ&K especially during the last six months.

The participants also condemned India's belligerent rhetoric and war-mongering statements as well as deliberate targeting of civilian population and intensified ceasefire violations by India.

The participants stressed that these aggressive actions increased the risk for peace and security in the region.

They categorically rejected all attempts by the Indian government to change the status-quo.

The participants reiterated the urgency of implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir as the situation continues to become untenable, with frequent "genocide" alerts being issued by human rights activists.

The participants emphasized that the struggle of Kashmiri people has been acknowledged internationally as just, peaceful and for the right cause.

The Chair of the Kashmir Committee and the Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment for the Kashmir cause and highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir dispute is the main pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy.

The parliament and state institutions attach supreme importance to Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Pakistan would continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.