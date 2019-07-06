UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Continued House Arrest Affects Gilani's Health

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:18 PM

Continued house arrest affects Gilani's health

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the worsening health of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and said although physical weakness is because of his old age but continued confinement in his house has grossly affected his well being

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the worsening health of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and said although physical weakness is because of his old age but continued confinement in his house has grossly affected his well being.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that keeping a political personality away from his routine engagements and forcibly preventing him from participating in any social, religious or family function puts a lot of stress. It is surprising that mighty Indian establishment is scared of an old, frail man and feels comfortable by putting curbs on his activities, Kashmir Media Service reported.

It said that pulling all along through his turbulent political career, Syed Ali Gilani had always been an eyesore for the opponents, both oppressor and their paid pawns.

It said to force this powerful voice to subjugation, first his close associates and the APHC workers have been booked in fabricated cases and put behind bars. When they failed to subdue his resolve, the Indian authorities started targeting his children and grand-children through so-called investigating agencies, it deplored.

The statement said it is only by the grace of Almighty Allah and prayers of his well-wishers that Syed Ali Gilani faces the oppressive onslaught so bravely and is determined to stand his ground. "Despite his ill health he chaired an important meeting of the forum, but because of his chest infection and physical weakness, he is under strict advice of doctors and is recovering," it addedThe APHC appealed the people to pray for speedy recovery of the octogenarian leader.

Related Topics

India Hurriyat Conference Srinagar Man Family Media All From

Recent Stories

Pro-obesity environment and genes could explain bi ..

42 seconds ago

Pakistani courts are independent in their decision ..

44 seconds ago

60,000 troops deployed on Amarnath yatra routes

45 seconds ago

Qasr Al Watan Library to host panel discussions, w ..

19 minutes ago

Afghan Delegation Off to Qatar to Attend 1st Intra ..

12 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Comoros President on Inde ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.