All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the worsening health of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and said although physical weakness is because of his old age but continued confinement in his house has grossly affected his well being

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the worsening health of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and said although physical weakness is because of his old age but continued confinement in his house has grossly affected his well being.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that keeping a political personality away from his routine engagements and forcibly preventing him from participating in any social, religious or family function puts a lot of stress. It is surprising that mighty Indian establishment is scared of an old, frail man and feels comfortable by putting curbs on his activities, Kashmir Media Service reported.

It said that pulling all along through his turbulent political career, Syed Ali Gilani had always been an eyesore for the opponents, both oppressor and their paid pawns.

It said to force this powerful voice to subjugation, first his close associates and the APHC workers have been booked in fabricated cases and put behind bars. When they failed to subdue his resolve, the Indian authorities started targeting his children and grand-children through so-called investigating agencies, it deplored.

The statement said it is only by the grace of Almighty Allah and prayers of his well-wishers that Syed Ali Gilani faces the oppressive onslaught so bravely and is determined to stand his ground. "Despite his ill health he chaired an important meeting of the forum, but because of his chest infection and physical weakness, he is under strict advice of doctors and is recovering," it addedThe APHC appealed the people to pray for speedy recovery of the octogenarian leader.