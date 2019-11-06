UrduPoint.com
Continued Lockdown Badly Hits Healthcare In IOK

Continued lockdown badly hits healthcare in IOK

The continued strict military lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir has badly affected the healthcare services in the Kashmir Valley due to shortage of life saving drugs in hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The continued strict military lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir has badly affected the healthcare services in the Kashmir Valley due to shortage of life saving drugs in hospitals.

According to Kashmir Media Service, life-saving drugs for diabetes, heart and cancer patients were out of stock in the Kashmir Valley, with many foreboding a medical emergency if no supplies arrive in the next few days.

The attendants say that they were being forced to purchase the life saving from open market on exorbitant rates.

A couple of attendants said that Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, told them categorically that they don't have any budget right now to procure life saving drugs.

"We were aghast over the response of the Medical Superintendent. Patients are suffering immensely while poor are unable to get the desired drugs," they said.

The Super Specialty hospital adjacent to SMHS at Shereen Bagh was also short of life saving drugs, said a group of attendants.

