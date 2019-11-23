Continues lockdown, increasing chill adds to woes of IOK people

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, there is no respite for the residents of the Kashmir Valley from India-imposed continued military siege which entered 111th day on Saturday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the increasing chill after fresh rains and snowfall has added to the miseries of the people who have already been suffering immensely owing to strict lockdown since August 5.

Due to continued lockdown, people could not stock essential commodities for the harsh winter a centuries-old practice as Srinagar-Jammu Highway, the only surface link of the territory remains closed for most of the season.

The situation in Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions is far from the normal for 111th consecutive day, today, as anger runs high among the masses against India over its move of repealing special status of occupied Kashmir and putting the territory under lockdown.

The recent statement of the Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, in which he claimed return of the normalcy in the occupied territory added to the anger of the masses.

The imposition of restrictions under Section 144 in the territory and deployment massive deployment of Indian troops in every nook and corner of the occupied territory has created a sense of fear among the local people.

The ban on internet, text messaging and prepaid mobile connections remains in force and the restoration of some means of communications, such as landline phones and postpaid mobile services, could not provide any respite to the people.

The residents of the Valley continue to show their resentment against New Delhi by observing civil disobedience over its anti-Kashmir moves.

As part of this movement, the shopkeepers keep their shops closed during most part of the day while students are not attending the educational institutions. The offices are also witnessing a very thin attendance.

Even former BJP leader, Yashwant Sinha, in an interview in Srinagar refuted Amit Shah's claims about the return of normalcy in occupied Kashmir.

He said, "Home minister Amit Shah gave a one-sided picture of the Kashmir situation, which is far from normal as people in the (Kashmir) Valley are angry and distressed about the present situation. The statements made by him in the Parliament are totally averse to the ground situation. The picture of normalcy presented is incorrect."Sinha is part of a five-member group, including Wajahat Habibullah, Bharat Bhushan, Sushoba Bharve and Kapil Kak, which is on a visit to the Kashmir Valley.