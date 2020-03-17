Copies of fake charges against Yasin Malik sent to Tihar Jail

In Indian occupied Kashmir, copies of the charges framed by a TADA court in Jammu against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and Showkat Bakhshi were sent to Tihar jail in New Delhi and Ambedkar Nagar jail in Uttar Pradesh, in India, where the two Kashmiri leaders are held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, copies of the charges framed by a TADA court in Jammu against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and Showkat Bakhshi were sent to Tihar jail in New Delhi and Ambedkar Nagar jail in Uttar Pradesh, in India, where the two Kashmiri leaders are held.

According to Kashmir Media Servicem, the TADA court in Jammu on Monday falsely framed charges against Muhammad Yasin Malik and six others.

They have been accused of being involved in the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) officials in 1990 in Srinagar.

"Yasin Malik and Showkat Bakshi pleaded not guilty and wanted trial. Five other accused also want trial. Now, the case will be listed on March 30," said Additional Public Prosecutor Rakesh Singh who is representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He said, "Five of the seven accused were produced before the TADA Court, today. The court has framed charges against all the seven accused including Yasin Malik and Showkat Bakshi, lodged in Tihar and Ambedkar Nagar jails respectively.

Malik and Baskshi appeared via video-conferencing. Now, the case will be listed on March 30."On Saturday, the Terrorists and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court had said that there was enough prima-facie evidence for prosecuting Muhammad Yasin Malik 'for involvement in the killing of the IAF officials.'He is also facing trial on the concocted charge of kidnapping Rubaiyya Sayeed, daughter of Mufti Mohammed Sayeed in December 1989.