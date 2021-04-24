"Corona Curfew" Imposed In IIOJK From Tonight Till Monday Morning

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) : A complete Corona curfew was imposed by the puppet state authorities from April 24 evening to April 26 morning in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) state following the fast deteriorating condition due to continual sharp rise of Corona virus across the occupied territory, said a report reaching here Saturday night.

After complete failure of the puppet state authorities and occupational forces in combating the fast spread spike of the pandemic, complete corona curfew has been imposed.

Essential and emergency services to be allowed to some extent. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed across the occupied state, the report added.