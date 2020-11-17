UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Infected Indian Jails Pose Threat To IIOJK Detainees

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:04 PM

Corona infected Indian jails pose threat to IIOJK detainees

Coronavirus poses a grave threat to Kashmiri political detainees languishing in Indian jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Coronavirus poses a grave threat to Kashmiri political detainees languishing in Indian jails.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service said that Indian police arrested, at least, 15,000 people since August 05, 2019 till date. Majority of them were shifted to COVID-19 infected jails in India.

The report citing findings of the international human rights organizations and complaints of the detainees' families said that thousands of Kashmiris languishing in Indian jails under fake cases are even denied medical facilities. As pathetic conditions in Indian prisons make Kashmiri prisoners more vulnerable to COVID-19, New Delhi is not listening to world calls to release them.

Calling to free Kashmiri prisoners amid the growing threat of coronavirus, the report said that their families are concerned about their safety in Indian jails.

"Prisoners are being released due to Covid-19 world-over while illegal detention of IIOJK leaders continues. Aren't Kashmiri political prisoners humans that they are not released?," the report asked.

Kashmiri political prisoners are being harassed solely for political views and are being punished for demanding their right to self-determination.

India in open violation of Geneva Conventions on prisoners' rights is arresting and detained Kashmiris to break their resolve for freedom.

Related Topics

India World Police New Delhi Geneva August 2019 Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandar Vs Karachi Kings: Wasim Aram says ..

15 minutes ago

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago

AIOU announces results of various academic program ..

2 minutes ago

1.8 mln saplings planted across division during 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt Sends Frigate, Corvette, Missile Boat to Nav ..

2 minutes ago

UK airline EasyJet posts first annual loss on viru ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.