Corona-stricken Dr. Farooq Abdullah Admitted In Occupied Srinagar For Medicare

Sat 03rd April 2021 | 11:09 PM

A former puppet chief minister of IIOJK and National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah was admitted in Sher e Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) hospital in occupied Srinagar, IIOJK, four days after he was tested COVID-19 positive, says a report reaching here Saturday night from across the line of control (LoC).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) : A former puppet chief minister of IIOJK and National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah was admitted in Sher e Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) hospital in occupied Srinagar, IIOJK, four days after he was tested COVID-19 positive, says a report reaching here Saturday night from across the line of control (LoC).

"Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar," the report quoted a tweet of his son Omar Abdullah as saying in Srinagar Saturday.

"Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support & their prayers," he added, according to the report.

