Corona Virus Cases Rose To 54 In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 02:21 PM

With three more patients tested positive for the corona virus in the Jammu region, the number of total positive cases in the entire occupied Jammu and Kashmir rose to 54

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :With three more patients tested positive for the corona virus in the Jammu region, the number of total positive cases in the entire occupied Jammu and Kashmir rose to 54.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the authorities have confirmed that as many as 29 cases have been reported in the Kashmir valley.

Two of them have died, so far.

"No new cases in Kashmir Division; In Jammu Division 3 new positive cases," government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, tweeted.

So far, 12 cases have been reported from Jammu and 13 from Ladakh region totaling the number of corona virus patients in the occupied territory 54. Two patients have recovered from the virus.

