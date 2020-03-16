UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Threat, Courts In AJK To Hear Only Urgent Matters

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:38 PM

Coronavirus threat, courts in AJK to hear only urgent matters

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) supreme court Monday decided for all courts to defer the routine cases (civil matters) and to hear only urgent matters for three weeks while to minimize the appearance of appellants and respondents in the courts in the wake of coronvirus spreading threat

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) supreme court Monday decided for all courts to defer the routine cases (civil matters) and to hear only urgent matters for three weeks while to minimize the appearance of appellants and respondents in the courts in the wake of coronvirus spreading threat.

A meeting of judges' council was presided over by Chief Justice Justice Ch. Muhammad Ibrahim Zia and was attended by Justice Saeed Akram and Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal at Supreme Court Mirpur registry, said a press release issued here.

The meeting decided in the wake of national policy regarding control of the coronavirus pandemic spread to defer the routine cases and give the next date of hearing at registry level and take only urgent matters for three weeks.

The meeting directed the court staff to ensure that only those people would be allowed before the courts who had been summoned to personally appear otherwise the lawyers of appellant would appear before the courts.

The security staff has been directed to ban the entry of general public in the courts' premises and buildings unnecessarily and allow only the relevant people in the courts.

Health department has been directed to depute medical staff at courts to scan the people and if anybody found suspected of infected with coronavirus should be shifted to isolation ward in the Hospital immediately.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Lawyers Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Executive Council discusses latest COVID-19 ..

41 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches ‘100% Paperless Stamp’

56 minutes ago

Combat dengue on emergency basis: Additional Deput ..

3 minutes ago

Italy Limits Transport to Sicily in Bid to Contain ..

3 minutes ago

Beijing to Reopen Hospital Built for SARS Treatmen ..

3 minutes ago

Wall Street Slumps About 11% As Recession Fears Lo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.