Coronavirus threat, courts in AJK to hear only urgent matters

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) supreme court Monday decided for all courts to defer the routine cases (civil matters) and to hear only urgent matters for three weeks while to minimize the appearance of appellants and respondents in the courts in the wake of coronvirus spreading threat

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) supreme court Monday decided for all courts to defer the routine cases (civil matters) and to hear only urgent matters for three weeks while to minimize the appearance of appellants and respondents in the courts in the wake of coronvirus spreading threat.

A meeting of judges' council was presided over by Chief Justice Justice Ch. Muhammad Ibrahim Zia and was attended by Justice Saeed Akram and Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal at Supreme Court Mirpur registry, said a press release issued here.

The meeting decided in the wake of national policy regarding control of the coronavirus pandemic spread to defer the routine cases and give the next date of hearing at registry level and take only urgent matters for three weeks.

The meeting directed the court staff to ensure that only those people would be allowed before the courts who had been summoned to personally appear otherwise the lawyers of appellant would appear before the courts.

The security staff has been directed to ban the entry of general public in the courts' premises and buildings unnecessarily and allow only the relevant people in the courts.

Health department has been directed to depute medical staff at courts to scan the people and if anybody found suspected of infected with coronavirus should be shifted to isolation ward in the Hospital immediately.