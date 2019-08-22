UrduPoint.com
Court Sends Engineer Rashid To Judicial Custody In Fake Funding Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :A Delhi court has sent former member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Rashid to judicial custody in a fake funding case.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Engineer Rashid was the first pro-India politician to have been arrested by the Indian infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case.

District Judge Yashwant Kumar sent Rashid to the judicial custody for two weeks after the NIA produced him before the court on expiry of his custodial interrogation.

The NIA told the court that further interrogation of the accused was not required.

Engineer Rashid was arrested on August 9.

