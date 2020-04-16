UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19, AJK Government To Compensate Business Community: Farooq Haider

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:52 PM

COVID-19, AJK government to compensate business community: Farooq Haider

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday said that government was well aware of the problems being faced by the business and traders community due to the ongoing lockdown and government would compensate the traders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday said that government was well aware of the problems being faced by the business and traders community due to the ongoing lockdown and government would compensate the traders.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation of the traders' representatives throughout the AJK led by Chairman Central Traders Association Shoukat Nawaz Mir and Chairman Traders Joint Action Committee Abdul Razzaque Khan.

The prime minister said all steps were being taken by the government to protect the lives and property of the people. "We are passing through the emergency situation in which both traders and daily wagers are facing more difficulties as compare to other segments of the society. It is our desire to normalize the lockdown situation stepwise ensuring the safety of the lives of people and resuming the routine business", he added.

He said that a complete lockdown had been imposed in the AJK from March,23 which would continue till 21st of this month.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan urged traders' representatives to give their valuable suggestions as government would decide reopening of the markets and routine businesses after 21st April.

"I assure you, our government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the business community and we will compensate it", Haider asserted.

He appealed the traders' community to ensure hundred percent implementations on the recommended precautionary measures in-case of reopening of the markets after the lockdown period.

The traders' expressed their satisfaction over the government's steps taken for the safety of the lives of masses and assured the prime minister their all out support.

They expressed hoped that state government would take all possible care of the business community.

On this occasion, the representatives the traders' associations submitted their joint written suggestions to the prime minister through Administrator Municipal Corporation Khawaja Azam Rasool.

Minister education Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, Minister Works and Communication Chaudhary Muhammad Aziz and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Education Azad Jammu And Kashmir March April Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Japan Prime Minister declares nationwide state of ..

9 minutes ago

‘Pakistanis who lost their jobs due in UAE will ..

15 minutes ago

‘Pakistanis who lost their jobs due in UAE will ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan included in G20 debt relief plan

39 minutes ago

Keeping Pakistanis Safe and Informed about the Cor ..

41 minutes ago

Kaira complains about non-provision of funds to Si ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.