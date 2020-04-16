COVID-19, AJK government to compensate business community: Farooq Haider

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday said that government was well aware of the problems being faced by the business and traders community due to the ongoing lockdown and government would compensate the traders.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation of the traders' representatives throughout the AJK led by Chairman Central Traders Association Shoukat Nawaz Mir and Chairman Traders Joint Action Committee Abdul Razzaque Khan.

The prime minister said all steps were being taken by the government to protect the lives and property of the people. "We are passing through the emergency situation in which both traders and daily wagers are facing more difficulties as compare to other segments of the society. It is our desire to normalize the lockdown situation stepwise ensuring the safety of the lives of people and resuming the routine business", he added.

He said that a complete lockdown had been imposed in the AJK from March,23 which would continue till 21st of this month.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan urged traders' representatives to give their valuable suggestions as government would decide reopening of the markets and routine businesses after 21st April.

"I assure you, our government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the business community and we will compensate it", Haider asserted.

He appealed the traders' community to ensure hundred percent implementations on the recommended precautionary measures in-case of reopening of the markets after the lockdown period.

The traders' expressed their satisfaction over the government's steps taken for the safety of the lives of masses and assured the prime minister their all out support.

They expressed hoped that state government would take all possible care of the business community.

On this occasion, the representatives the traders' associations submitted their joint written suggestions to the prime minister through Administrator Municipal Corporation Khawaja Azam Rasool.

Minister education Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, Minister Works and Communication Chaudhary Muhammad Aziz and others were also present on the occasion.