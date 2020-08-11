UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 At Rapid Decline, Effective Measures Yielded Results: Farooq Haider

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:56 AM

Covid-19 at rapid decline, effective measures yielded results: Farooq Haider

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday said that Covid-19 cases were decreasing day by day in the state due to the timely measures taken by the government

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday said that Covid-19 cases were decreasing day by day in the state due to the timely measures taken by the government.

He was talking to AJK minister Raja Javed Iqbal and others who called on the Prime Minister in Jammu Kashmir House.

PM Raja Farooq Haider said that the threat of Covid-19 is still exists and called upon the masses to follow the protective SOP issued by the government.

Prime Minister said that the steps to prevent this virus have been appreciated by the WHO and other international institutions which is an ample proof of our performance.

He said that the infrastructure of the state is better than that of other provinces of Pakistan.

Premier said that AJK is Polio Free State from 19 years, due to the untiring efforts of health workers.

Meanwhile talking to the chairman NADRA Usman Yousaf Mobeen, the PM said that the coordination between NADRA and AJK Govt. is vital for the registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages, for this propose a MoU between AJK Govt. and NADRA will be finalized soon.

He said that AJK Govt., AJK Election Commission and NADRA will work together for the preparation of Voters lists to ensure transparent and fair election in AJK.

