COVID19: APHC for immediate release of Kashmir leaders from Indian jails

Azad Kashmir chapter of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Tuesday held a protest outside the National Press Club (NPC) against continuous detention of political prisoners in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Azad Kashmir chapter of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Tuesday held a protest outside the National Press Club (NPC) against continuous detention of political prisoners in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The protesters demanded immediate and unconditional release of all political leaders from different jails of India, a news release said.

Amid steep rise in the coronavirus cases in India, they feared for safety of the political leadership of Kashmir that has been behind the bars.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers said their leaders had been in Indian jails for the last several decades.

They said prisoners were being released from jails throughout the world, but unfortunately the Indian authorities had been arresting the Kashmiris and lodging criminal cases against them.

The APHC leaders urged world community to take note of human rights violations in the IIOJK.