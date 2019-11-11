CPEC extension to ME, FE to greatly benefit Pakistan: AJK president

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that CPEC can not only turn Pakistan into a global economic hub but the extension of this gigantic project up to Middle East and Fast East countries, may greatly benefit Pakistan in socio-economic terms

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019)Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that CPEC can not only turn Pakistan into a global economic hub but the extension of this gigantic project up to Middle East and Fast East countries, may greatly benefit Pakistan in socio-economic terms.

Addressing an international business conference held here on Sunday under the auspices of Pakistan-South East Asia Business Forum, he said that if 120 to 130 million youth of 212 million population of Pakistan are properly trained, they can take Pakistan in a takeoff position within a few years.

Terming youth population as an asset for Pakistan, Sardar Masood Khan said that the proper utilization of youth’s skill can change the fate of the country and the nation. "The Pakistani youth in their individual capacity had excelled in different sectors of life in different countries of the world, and have brought laurels for Pakistan," he added.

The AJK president said that if a Khan, Chaudhry or Raja can become a successful businessman, best physician and a competent engineer in New York, Houston, and Taxes, there is no reason that he cannot demonstrate such capabilities in his own motherland.

However, he maintained that the country needs leadership which imbibes the youth with the spirit of patriotism, and focuses on development of human capital with determination to take the country forward.

The state president said that instead of looking toward the west, we will have to see towards the South East and the Far East for the improvement of our economy. "The Middle East and Far East countries have a soft corner for Pakistan, that is why the Pakistani business community is making investment there," he added.

While touching upon the situation of occupied Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan thanked the ASEAN member states particularly Malaysia for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people and boldly supporting Pakistan's stand on Kashmir.

A Malaysian parliamentary delegation during its recent visit to Muzaffarabad had informed that Kashmir advocacy groups were being set up in the parliaments of ASEAN states, while an awareness campaign on Kashmir was being launched in Malaysia and other countries, he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that what is happening at the hands of Indian troops in Kashmir is under the international laws, genocide, ethnic cleansing, war crimes and the crimes against humanity, but unfortunately, the due reaction has not been expressed by the world against this barbarity.

Although think tanks of several countries, and the parliaments of Europe and North America are speaking in favor of the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people, but the governments of only four of 193 UN member states have raised their voice against the Indian brutalities against the Kashmiri people, which is not less than a tragedy, he regretted.

The AJK president said that India's threats of attack on Pakistan and occupation of Azad Kashmir were fast pushing the situation towards a terrible war, and this war, if broke out, would affect not only Pakistan and India but the whole world as well.

Therefore, he added, "this is the responsibility of the international community to immediately intervene, and play its role in resolving Kashmir conflict in the light of UN resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiri people."