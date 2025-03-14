Open Menu

Crackdown On Price Gouging: 5 Tailoring Shops Sealed In Mirpur

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 10:44 PM

In a bid to curb inflation and overcharging ahead of Ramazan, authorities in Mirpur have launched a stringent drive, resulting in the sealing of five tailoring shops and the arrest of two tailor masters

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) In a bid to curb inflation and overcharging ahead of Ramazan, authorities in Mirpur have launched a stringent drive, resulting in the sealing of five tailoring shops and the arrest of two tailor masters.

District Magistrate Mirpur Yasir Riaz on Friday instructed the crackdown, targeting those responsible for self-inflicted inflation, overcharging, and creating artificial shortages of daily essentials.

Duty Magistrate Syed Kaleem Abbas led the charge, inspecting various tailoring shops and sealing five for non-compliance with official rate lists.

The arrested tailor masters were found to be violating official instructions on pricing. mobile teams, headed by duty magistrates, are actively monitoring the quality and prices of food, drink, and other essential items to prevent price gouging.

