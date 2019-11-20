CRC Convention: Pakistan urges world to not forget plight of Kashmiri children

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan on Wednesday asked the world not to forget the plight of children in Indian Occupied Kashmir as it celebrated the 30th anniversary of the adoption of United Nations Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday asked the world not to forget the plight of children in Indian Occupied Kashmir as it celebrated the 30th anniversary of the adoption of United Nations Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC).

The UN Convention sets strict standards for signatory governments to protect the rights of every child.

For last three months, the children in Jammu and Kashmir are facing detention after India revoked special status of the disputed territory this August and imposed a curfew.

The Foreign Office in a statement said unarmed children in Kashmir were bearing the brunt of Indian brutalities in shape of abductions in house raids, blinding by use of illegal pellet guns, denial of travelling abroad of blinded children for their treatment, difficulty in pursuing education due to prolonged curfew and adverse impact on children's physical and psychological health.

On this day, we must not forget the plight of the children of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), bearing the brunt of Indian brutalities.

"We call upon the international community to become the voice of the oppressed Kashmiri children of IOJ&K and urge India to immediately stop its illegal and inhuman policies and practices that are in contravention of its own obligations under the CRC," the statement added.

The government expressed its strong resolve to pursue policies and programmes aimed at creating opportunities and pathways for the empowerment, protection and promotion of children's rights.

"We believe that advancing and safeguarding the rights of the child is an investment in our future," the statement mentioned, adding that Pakistan reaffirms the right of every child to grow, learn, play and flourish with dignity.

The statement said being one of the early signatories and ratifying State of CRC, Pakistan is fully committed to upholding its international and national obligations for the promotion and protection of the rights of the child.

Pakistan has taken a range of institutional and legal measures to eliminate any form of exploitation and has opened up equal opportunities for all children to progress and excel.

"We remain committed to inclusive and sustainable development by promoting good quality standardized education for all our children. We are also mindful of the challenges faced by the girl child, and committed to addressing them," the statement added.

The premises of Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also lit blue as a manifestation of commitment to upholding the principles and objectives of CRC.