CSF Reminds World Body To Honour Its Resolution On Occupied Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 07:14 PM

CSF reminds world body to honour its resolution on occupied Kashmir

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Civil Society Forum (CSF) held a ceremony to mark the United Nations 74th anniversary being observed Thursday and reminded the world body of its resolutions on the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

CSF Multan President Shahid Mahmood Ansari said that the United Nations came into being to bring nations and countries closer and addressing disputes but its resolution on the IOJ&K calling for plebiscite for self determination of Kashmiris had been pending for the last many years and now they were left alone to suffer the months long curfew, lockdown, and brutalities by Indian forces.

He said Kashmiris had been waiting for the UN to hold plebiscite and liberate them from occupation forces of India.

Mian Naeem Arshad, Dr Irfan Paracha, Rukhsana Anwar, Tasawur Hayat, Dr Humayun Shahzad, Aurangzeb Baloch, Zill-e-Fatima, Ameer Nawaz Malik, Marqas Younis, and others also urged the United Nations to act to enforce the UN security council resolution and rescue people from Indian occupation forces that had been tormenting and killing Kashmirs for the last many years.

