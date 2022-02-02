Cultural, literary organisations finalize preparations to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

The cultural and literary organizations have finalized all preparations to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in befitting manner on February 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The cultural and literary organizations have finalized all preparations to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in befitting manner on February 5.

In this regard, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage �Lok Virsa would organize an exhibition of Photographs on Kashmir, Kashmiri Artisans-at-work exhibition, screening of videos documentaries on Kashmir and display of banners at Lok Virsa premises, Shakarparian.

All activities are being organized in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan would also organize special events or the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brothers.

Special children programme will be held in which students from twin cities will sing Kashmiri songs, present tableau and make speeches to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would also organize a literary seminar on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. Eminent scholars would be invited to participate in the seminar.

Different educational institutions would also organize special events to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.