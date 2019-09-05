Curfew, communication blackout in IOK enter 2nd month

Life remains crippled with humanitarian crisis aggravating with each passing day as the strict curfew and communication lockdown imposed by the Indian authorities entered second month on Thursday in the Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Life remains crippled with humanitarian crisis aggravating with each passing day as the strict curfew and communication lockdown imposed by the Indian authorities entered second month on Thursday in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the occupation authorities continue to clamp curfew and snap communication services including internet, mobile, landline telephones and tv channels in the Kashmir valley and five districts of Jammu since August 5 when Indian government announced repeal of special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world for the past over a month now the residents are suffering immensely due to continued severe blockade.

People are facing acute shortage of daily commodities like milk, baby food and life-saving medicines. While patients, doctors and other medical staff were facing difficulties in reaching hospitals, pharmacies and medical stores have run out of stocks. Markets, public transport and train services are shut since August 5.

On the other hand, noted Indian journalist, Nirupama Subramanian, who recently returned to India from occupied Kashmir said that the situation in the valley was far from being normal. In a series of tweets, she narrated how people of occupied Kashmir were angry with the government of India.