Curfew Continues For 17th Consecutive Day In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 02:58 PM

Curfew and other restrictions continue on 17th day today aggravating the plight of the entire besieged population in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Curfew and other restrictions continue on 17th day today aggravating the plight of the entire besieged population in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Indian forces have blocked roads by erecting barricades and using concertina wires. However, people repeatedly flout curfew and other restrictions and come out to stage protests against abrogation of Article 370 of its constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Several people were injured during clashes with Indian forces in Srinagar and other areas of the valley, reported Kashmir Media Service.

The authorities also continue to impose information blockade as tv channels and internet links remain snapped and restrictions on media continue since 5th August when BJPs government announced scraping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are not begging for anything but demand India should respect its promises," a protester told media men.

"We will not sit back until we achieve complete independence from India," said another protester.

India is also using drones to keep vigil, monitoring and capturing pictures of the protesters. "We are trying to breach the siege and march to the city centre, but Indian forces are using force to stop us," one protester said.

Meanwhile a police official on condition of anonymity said that around 6,000 people were medically examined at a couple of places in Srinagar after they were detained.

"They are first sent to the central jail in Srinagar and later flown out of here in military aircraft," he added.

Another police official said thousands were jailed but that the figure did not include other residents whose detentions at police stations had not been recorded.

