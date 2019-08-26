UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Curfew, Restrictions Continue For 22nd Day In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 12:20 PM

Curfew, restrictions continue for 22nd day in IOK

The Indian authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions across the Kashmir valley and several districts in Jammu region on the 22ndconsecutive day, today, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indian authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions across the Kashmir valley and several districts in Jammu region on the 22ndconsecutive day, today, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Due to severe blockade, people are facing acute shortage of life-saving medicines, milk, essential commodities including baby food as the valley represents a humanitarian crisis. Hundreds of thousands of people are besieged and Jammu and Kashmir has become a big jail for its inhabitants, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

The Indian authorities have been maintaining a strict curfew and blockade as all internet and communication services and tv channels are closed the Kashmir valley and Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Rajouri and other areas of Jammu region since 5th August when BJP government announced the scraping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hundreds of thousands of Indian troops and police personnel deployed in every nook and corner of the territory are not allowing people to come out of their homes. Local newspapers could not update their online editions while majority of them could also not be printed due restrictions.

The authorities have put almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai under house arrest or in jails. Over 10,000 Kashmiris including hundreds of political leaders and workers have been detained.

The jails and police stations have run out of space and many detainees have been lodged in makeshift detention centres. Hotels in Srinagar are being used as a makeshift detention centres. Around 400 pro-India political leaders are detained in hotels and under black Law Public Safety Act.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Shortage Internet Police Jail Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Jammu Srinagar August Media TV All Government

Recent Stories

Cargo Ship With 25 People On Board Goes Missing Of ..

1 minute ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 229, ..

1 minute ago

Seven killed, 25 injured in IoK road accident

1 minute ago

HK police say violent protesters forced use of wat ..

1 minute ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

5 minutes ago

Pink Himalayan salt healthier than regular table s ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.