Curfew, restrictions continue for 22nd day in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indian authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions across the Kashmir valley and several districts in Jammu region on the 22ndconsecutive day, today, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Due to severe blockade, people are facing acute shortage of life-saving medicines, milk, essential commodities including baby food as the valley represents a humanitarian crisis. Hundreds of thousands of people are besieged and Jammu and Kashmir has become a big jail for its inhabitants, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

The Indian authorities have been maintaining a strict curfew and blockade as all internet and communication services and tv channels are closed the Kashmir valley and Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Rajouri and other areas of Jammu region since 5th August when BJP government announced the scraping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hundreds of thousands of Indian troops and police personnel deployed in every nook and corner of the territory are not allowing people to come out of their homes. Local newspapers could not update their online editions while majority of them could also not be printed due restrictions.

The authorities have put almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai under house arrest or in jails. Over 10,000 Kashmiris including hundreds of political leaders and workers have been detained.

The jails and police stations have run out of space and many detainees have been lodged in makeshift detention centres. Hotels in Srinagar are being used as a makeshift detention centres. Around 400 pro-India political leaders are detained in hotels and under black Law Public Safety Act.