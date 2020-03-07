UrduPoint.com
Day By Day Media Persons In South Kashmir Are Being Harassed:IOK

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 03:03 PM

Day by day media persons in south Kashmir are being harassed:IOK

Cameraman Qaisar Mir said day by day media persons in south Kashmir are being harassed and abused while covering their professional duties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Cameraman Qaisar Mir said day by day media persons in south Kashmir are being harassed and abused while covering their professional duties.

Two cameramen, Qayoom Khan and Qaisar Mir, working for international news channels, were stopped by the police from performing their professional work in Pulwama and their cameras and two mobile phones were also snatched away and returned after almost 5 hours, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Qaisar Mir said that their cameras and phones were snatched by a police officer when they were covering a raid by a probe agency at Hakripora in Pulwama.

Qaisar Mir said that he was stopped at Babgund in Pulwama and thrashed by the Army personnel during a cordon and search operation on February 29.

He also said that he was used as a "human shield" during the CASO by soldiers.

The Kashmir Press Club in a statement in Srinagar denounced the harassment of journalists by Indian army and police.

The Kashmir Press Club said that it wanted to bring it on record that it had engaged with the police authorities at the highest level to convey its concerns about the harassment of journalists by the police since August 5, last year.

"The Club management once again demands the police to sensitize its officers and allow journalists to work without any hurdle," it said.

