UrduPoint.com

Day Not Far When Kashmiris Will Be Free From Indian Occupation: AJK PM

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Day not far when Kashmiris will be free from Indian occupation: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has expressed the optimism that the day was not far when the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would be free from the shackles of India's forcible occupation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has expressed the optimism that the day was not far when the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would be free from the shackles of India's forcible occupation.

The prime minister, in his message on Accession to Pakistan Day observed on Tuesday, said, "The day is not far when the people of the entire state will come together under the shadow of the green flag." Highlighting the historic importance of the July 19, 1947 resolution, he said the Kashmiri people had made numerous sacrifices to implement the resolution of accession to Pakistan which was passed on the day in 1947.

Despite using all means of oppression and suppression, he said, India had miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self-determination and their love for Pakistan.

Terming August 5, 2019 one of the darkest days of Kashmir history, the prime minister said, "Since the Indian government stripped the region of its special status on August 5, 2019, not a single Kashmiri is ready to talk to India, which had snatched their identity."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Prime Minister Pakistan Day Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir July August 2019 All From Government Love

Recent Stories

Shallwani stresses accelerating Green Enclave proj ..

Shallwani stresses accelerating Green Enclave project's pace

29 seconds ago
 Raja Riaz offers opposition leader seat to PTI chi ..

Raja Riaz offers opposition leader seat to PTI chief

31 seconds ago
 National Parliamentary Task Force and KCCI to work ..

National Parliamentary Task Force and KCCI to work jointly for achievement of SD ..

33 seconds ago
 More monsoon rains predicted in coming days, NDMA ..

More monsoon rains predicted in coming days, NDMA advisory

36 seconds ago
 PTA formulates cyber security framework

PTA formulates cyber security framework

3 minutes ago
 Kashmiris attached their fate with Pakistan even b ..

Kashmiris attached their fate with Pakistan even before its creation: AJK Presid ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.