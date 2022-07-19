Day not far when Kashmiris will be free from Indian occupation: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has expressed the optimism that the day was not far when the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would be free from the shackles of India's forcible occupation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has expressed the optimism that the day was not far when the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would be free from the shackles of India's forcible occupation.

The prime minister, in his message on Accession to Pakistan Day observed on Tuesday, said, "The day is not far when the people of the entire state will come together under the shadow of the green flag." Highlighting the historic importance of the July 19, 1947 resolution, he said the Kashmiri people had made numerous sacrifices to implement the resolution of accession to Pakistan which was passed on the day in 1947.

Despite using all means of oppression and suppression, he said, India had miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self-determination and their love for Pakistan.

Terming August 5, 2019 one of the darkest days of Kashmir history, the prime minister said, "Since the Indian government stripped the region of its special status on August 5, 2019, not a single Kashmiri is ready to talk to India, which had snatched their identity."