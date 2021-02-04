DC asks officers to organize programs to observe Kashmir Solidarity day on Feb 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday directed officers of different government department to organize Kashmir Solidarity Day ceremonies and ensure media publicity of the events.

He chaired a meeting at Shahbaz Hall to review arrangements to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 05 (Friday).

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed all officers to participate Kashmir Solidarity rally to be taken out from Shahbaz Building to the office of Post Master General at Thandi Sarak at 11 a.m to condemn Indian atrocities against innocent people of IIOJ&K.

The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch will lead the rally to show Solidarity with Kashmiris who are under siege since August 5, 2019 after India had revoked special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The DC asked officers concerned to organize special programs at their respective offices, schools and colleges to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed on February 05 every year.

All officers were directed to ensure media coverage of the programs and submit report his office so that same could be forwarded to higher authorities, DC emphasised.

The meeting was attended by officers of Police, Rangers, Additional Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officials.