DC leads rally to observe Youm-e-Istehsal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :In response to the call of government of Pakistan, Youm-e-Istehsal was observed here on Thursday to show solidarity with people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who are under siege since last two years.

In the regard a ceremony was organized on Thursday outside the office of Deputy Commissioner at Shahbaz Building in which national anthem and Kashmiri songs were played.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Commissioner Tahir Memon and other senior officers of district administration attended the ceremony.

Following a rally was taken out from DIG office to DC office to condemn Indian government's illegal and unconstitutional action of August 5, 2019 in which special status of disputed territory of Occupied Kashmir was scrapped.

The participants of the rally while holding placards, banners chanted slogans against Indian atrocities against innocent people of IIOJK.

Speaking on the occasion, DC urged international community to press India to end illegal occupation of disputed territory and Kashmir issue must be resolved as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, AC Headquarter Manzoor Leghari, AC ( General) Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh, AC Rural Surhan Aijaz Abro, officers and officials of Revenue, education, Information and other government departments were participated the rally.