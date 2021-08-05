UrduPoint.com

DC Leads Rally To Observe Youm-e-Istehsal

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 01:11 PM

DC leads rally to observe Youm-e-Istehsal

In response to the call of government of Pakistan, Youm-e-Istehsal was observed here on Thursday to show solidarity with people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who are under siege since last two years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :In response to the call of government of Pakistan, Youm-e-Istehsal was observed here on Thursday to show solidarity with people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who are under siege since last two years.

In the regard a ceremony was organized on Thursday outside the office of Deputy Commissioner at Shahbaz Building in which national anthem and Kashmiri songs were played.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Commissioner Tahir Memon and other senior officers of district administration attended the ceremony.

Following a rally was taken out from DIG office to DC office to condemn Indian government's illegal and unconstitutional action of August 5, 2019 in which special status of disputed territory of Occupied Kashmir was scrapped.

The participants of the rally while holding placards, banners chanted slogans against Indian atrocities against innocent people of IIOJK.

Speaking on the occasion, DC urged international community to press India to end illegal occupation of disputed territory and Kashmir issue must be resolved as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, AC Headquarter Manzoor Leghari, AC ( General) Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh, AC Rural Surhan Aijaz Abro, officers and officials of Revenue, education, Information and other government departments were participated the rally.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir United Nations Education Jammu August 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Melbourne back in lockdown as Sydney sees record C ..

Melbourne back in lockdown as Sydney sees record Covid tally

1 minute ago
 Events related to 3- year govt performance report ..

Events related to 3- year govt performance report postponed in respect of Ashura ..

1 minute ago
 IRSA releases 339800 cusecs water

IRSA releases 339800 cusecs water

21 minutes ago
 Rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris held

Rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris held

21 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher on cheaper yen, earnings ..

Tokyo stocks close higher on cheaper yen, earnings

21 minutes ago
 Tokyo Registers New Single-Day Record of Over 5,00 ..

Tokyo Registers New Single-Day Record of Over 5,000 COVID-19 Cases - Reports

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.