DC reviews arrangements to observe Black day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Tuesday said that supreme sacrifices and struggle of Kashmiri people for seeking the right of self determination would not be ignored.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for observing Black Day on October 27.

DC said that in this regard a massive rally will be taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiri people on October 27 at 10 am.

DC directed Chief Municipal Officer Syed Imdad Shah to ensure coordination with all stakeholders for display banners and panaflexes throughout the city depicting the struggle of Kashmiri people for their legitimate right of self determination and fight for freedom.