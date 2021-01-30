DCs asked to finalize necessary arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day

Commissioner Gujranwala division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has directed all deputy commissioners of the division to finalize all necessary arrangements to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February in a befitting manner

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Commissioner Gujranwala division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has directed all deputy commissioners of the division to finalize all necessary arrangements to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February in a befitting manner.

Addressing the deputy commissioners through video link conference on Saturday, he said that Pakistan would continue to support oppressed Kashmiri people morally and diplomatically, besides highlighting the Kashmir Issue most effectively at all international fora.

He expressed grave concern over the large scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of Kashmiri people by Indian forces in the Held Valley.

The Commissioner directed that seminars, rallies, speech contests and other activities be organized in all districts to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

He said that special events should be held in all government institutions to mark the day and public representatives, government officials and personalities from various walks of life, students and dignitaries should participate in the activities.