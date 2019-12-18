UrduPoint.com
Death Anniversary Of Renowned Kashmiri Leader Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:44 PM

The 52nd death anniversary of renowned Kashmiri leader, Raees-ul-Ahrar Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas was observed throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday with renewed pledge that Kashmiris will continue their struggle till the liberation movement is crowned with success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The 52nd death anniversary of renowned Kashmiri leader, Raees-ul-Ahrar Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas was observed throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday with renewed pledge that Kashmiris will continue their struggle till the liberation movement is crowned with success.

It was a public holiday in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Various political, religious and social organizations arranged different functions including seminars to mark the anniversary throughout the state.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the departed soul of great Kashmiri leader, early liberation of Jammu and Kashmir, progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Quran Khawani was also held at different mosques.

The main function of the anniversary was held at the Mazar of prominent Kashmiri leader near Faizabad in Rawalpindi.

A contingent of police Jawans presented salute during Change of Guards ceremony.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan, Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir, former Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Federal Ministers Azam Khan Sawati, Sheikh Rasheed and others laid floral wreath at the Mazzar and paid glowing tribute to the late Kashmiri leader for his matchless services for the Kashmir liberation struggle.

The AJK Cabinet and Legislative Assembly Members and a large number of political figures and people belonging to different walks of life visited the Mazzar and offered Fatiha.

AJK President, Prime Minister, Speaker and other cabinet members paid glowing tributes to the political services of Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas and vowed to continue their struggle for completion of his mission. They said Kashmiris will soon see dawn of freedom and Kashmir will ultimately be annexed to Pakistan.

