UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Neelum Valley Rose To 62: NDMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:26 PM

Death toll in Neelum valley rose to 62: NDMA

The death toll in the avalanches triggered by recent heavy rains and snowfall in Neelum valley district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 62 besides injuring of 53 others, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) : The death toll in the avalanches triggered by recent heavy rains and snowfall in Neelum valley district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 62 besides injuring of 53 others, it was officially said.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, (NDMA), the snow avalanches plagued the villages of Surgan, Kel, Lawat, Chaknat and some other places in Neelum district.

The avalanches have damaged 198 houses, 22 shops, one mosque and 12 vehicles in the heavy snow-fall riddled valley.

Rescue and relief activities are continuing in the rain and snow-hit areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the third successive day on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur said that the stormy rain-snow fall victims will not be left alone and government will help them to rebuild their damaged homes on immediate basis.

Talking to media on Wednesday in the state's metropolis, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and urged local administration to provide all possible assistance to the people of affected areas.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of NDMA Brigadier Waseem Uddin told media that the authority is providing all necessary assistance to the victims of snow-rain in Neelum valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Balochistan.

He said the affected families are being provided food, blankets and medicines.

At the same time, Pak-Army in collaboration with civil administration is also engaged in rescue and relief operation in the glacier and land slide affected areas of Neelum valley.

Search to recover 12 missing people at Surgan valley is also underway. So far, 62 people have died while 60 injured have been admitted to different hospitals. Three helicopters have been engaged in relief activities.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Snow Vehicles Died Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir Mosque Media All Government Rains

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Italian Ambassador

13 minutes ago

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia visits Wah ..

13 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed meets Algerian Minister of Foreign ..

28 minutes ago

House job training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana ..

6 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Rural Health ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister reviews relief operations in avalan ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.