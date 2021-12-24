December 25: APHC pays tribute to Quaid on 146th birth anniversary

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Friday paid tribute to Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who gave Muslims of the Indian subcontinent a separate homeland, on his 146th birth anniversary, being observed on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Friday paid tribute to Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who gave Muslims of the Indian subcontinent a separate homeland, on his 146th birth anniversary, being observed on Saturday.

"Quaid-e-Azam was a great personality of the century, and the Kashmir and Kashmiris salute him for the services he rendered for Muslims of the Indian subcontinent ," APHC leader Zahid Safi said while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said Quaid-e-Azam always believed in practical work and took necessary measures for the freedom of Kashmir from the Indian yoke.

The APHC leader said Jinnah had a special love and affection for the people of Kashmir that was evident from the fact that he had appointed his private secretary K H Khurshid as an advisor on Kashmir.

He said the great Quaid was equally worried about the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as he was for the creation and stability of Pakistan.

Knowing very well the Hindu mindset, Safi said Jinnah had summoned Kashmiri leader Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah in Delhi and advised him not to trust India, which went in vain.

Before the partition of the Indian subcontinent, Safi said Jinnah made sincere efforts to unite the Kashmiri leadership at a single platform, which were sabotaged by Sheikh Abdullah, who was under influence of the Indian Congress.

"Today, the heirs of those Kashmiri politicians who did not listen to the advice of Quaid-e-Azam at that time and remained under influence of India; regret over the wrong decisions taken by their forefathers," he said, highlighting the plight of Kashmir people in IIOJK.

Innocent and unarmed people of Kashmir are facing the worst-ever human rights violations after India's illegal revocation of Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019.

Meanwhile another senior APHC leader Syed Mushtaq Gilani told APP that the people of Kashmir always celebrated the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with the same zeal and fervour as was witnessed in Pakistan.

He said it was unfortunate that India forcibly occupied Kashmir after 1947, under a conspiracy with the then British rulers, and stopped its accession with Pakistan, despite having a majority population of Muslims.

Gilani said some world powers never wanted to see Pakistan getting strength even after it's coming into existence under the partition formula of the Indian subcontinent in 1947.

"Although Quaid-e-Azam (RA) could not succeed in making IIOJK part of Pakistan in his life, but he highlighted the importance of Kashmir, declaring it the jugular vein of Pakistan," he said, underlining the need for completing the mission of Jinnah to bring the body (Pakistan) and jugular vein (Kashmir) at one place.

He said Quaid had the strong conviction that sooner or later the brave people of Kashmir would get freedom from India's illegal occupation. "By the grace of Allah Almighty, the day will come when we (Kashmiris) will free Pakistan's jugular vein from India's clutches."/395