Defence attach's of different countries including China, France, Russian, UK and Germany have visited LOC

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Defence attach's of different countries including China, France, Russian, UK and Germany have visited LOC.They have visited LOC under the arrangement of security forces.All were briefed upon loss of life and property due to Indian cluster bombs as India had targeted whole lower Neelum valley at which several people got injured.

Defence attach's were also briefed that India doesn't allow UN military persons at the LOC and India has also made 1882 times ceasefire violations till yet.India did 8873 times ceasefire violations from 2015.76 people were martyred while 348 got injured due to firing on Indian forces.