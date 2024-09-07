(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) On the occasion of Pakistan's Defence Day, former Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has paid tribute to the country's valiant armed forces, lauding their historic victories and sacrifices.

In a video message, released on Saturday, Ilyas highlighted the heroic feats of the Pakistan Army in the 1965 war, Kargil battle, and anti-terrorism efforts, showcasing their unwavering dedication and professionalism.

He also emphasized that Defence Day serves as a reminder of the nation's pride in its brave soldiers and their unrelenting efforts to protect the country from internal and external threats.

Ilyas also praised the enthusiastic observance of Defence Day, underscoring the importance of celebrating national days with zeal and fervor.

With his remarks, the Kashmiri leader reaffirmed the nation's trust in the Pakistan Army's capabilities to tackle challenges and ensure the country's safety.

