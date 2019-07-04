Defying of rules and regulation by intending entrepreneur: State Govt decides to cancel allotment of industrial plots in local industrial estates

(@imziishan)

The AJK government has principally decided to cancel the allotment of those industrial plots, located in various AJK industrial estates including Mirpur and Bhimbher districts, whom owners/allottees, despite allotments of such plots since long, defied the prevalent rules and regulations by not setting up their industrial units on the allotted pieces of lands within the stipulated period, official sources revealed

When contacted, Director of the State Department of Commerce & Industry Zaffar Iqbal Kunth told APP here on Thursday that decision to this effect was taken in a recent high level meeting of the AJK government.

The AJK Industries Department, it may be added, so far cancelled the allotment of scores of such industrial plots which were not used for the required purpose by the allottees despite the expiry of the stipulated time frame. However, the sources at the department did not unveil the exact figure of the plots cancelled so far.

The top boss of the AJK Department of Commerce & Industry disclosed that the authorities have also decided to cancel the allotment of all those industrial plots whom owners / allottees have failed to take further steps for construction of their industrial units, since several of years, on the plots they had obtained for.

The AJK government, he added, also principally decided to make the allotment of all the cancelled plots in favor of the fresh applicants seeking to establish the industrial units under the spirit to encourage future investment in business sector in AJK and open new vistas of employment opportunities for the job seekers in the forthcoming industrial centers.

At the same time, the AJK government have advised the intending entrepreneurs including the upcoming allottees of the industrial plots to ensure the construction of the Industrial units within stipulated period from the date of allotment of the plots located in the major and small industrial estates in AJK especially in the industrial hubs of Mirpur and Bhimbher district in line with the prevailing rules and regulations set by the state authorities, the sources said.