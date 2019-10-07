Delay in AJK CPEC projects' execution to raise cost: Report

The delay in the execution of the projects sanctioned for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will increase their estimated costs, said a special report "CPEC in Azad Jammu & Kashmir

The report authored by Sabur Ali Sayyed and published by the Center for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR) Islamabad, provides a comprehensive critique of the CPEC projects in the AJK, including Karot and Kohala hydropower projects, construction of M4 and a special economic zone at Mirpur, according to a CPDR press release.

According to conservative estimates, the AJK would earn Rs.

2.19 billion per annum after the construction of Kohala Hydropower Project. Similarly, the construction of SEZ at Mirpur would provide a strong industrial base to the state nd help it become an exporter, rather than a mere consumer- oriented society. To compliment this, the M4 will interconnect different parts of AJ&K, besides shortening the existing route between central Punjab and CPEC by at least 50 km, it said.

The report also recommended to the AJK government to initiate an open discussion on the need, benefits and implications, if any, of these projects and a plan to address them in a time bound manner.