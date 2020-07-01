UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of JKPL Expressed Solidarity With Martyr's Family In Islamabad, Kulgam

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:14 PM

Delegation of JKPL expressed solidarity with martyr's family in Islamabad, Kulgam

Delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League visited the residences of martyrs Tariq Ahmad Khan and Nadeem Ahmad in Islamabad and Kulgam districts and expressed solidarity with their families, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League visited the residences of martyrs Tariq Ahmad Khan and Nadeem Ahmad in Islamabad and Kulgam districts and expressed solidarity with their families, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service one JKPL delegation comprising Arif Ahmad, Yasir Ahmad, Shabbir Ahmad, Zahoor Ahmad Waza, Fayaz Ahmad and Bilal Ahmad visited the residence of resistance activist, Nazir Ahmad Khan, in Lal Chowk area of Islamabad town to express solidarity with him over the killing of his son, Tariq Ahmad by Indian troops.

While another delegation comprising Muhammad Akbar and Riyaz Ahmad visited the family of martyr Nadeem Ahmad in Kulgam.

Tariq and Nadeem were martyred during a clash with Indian troops in Khul Chohar area of Islamabad district. Another youth Mudaddasir from Doda was also killed in the encounter.

The JKPL delegations on the occasion appealed to the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations to save the precious lives from being lost in the occupied territory.

