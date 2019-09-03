UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delhi Court Endorses Five Years' Ban On Jammat -e-Islami In Indian Occupied Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:57 PM

Delhi court endorses five years' ban on Jammat -e-Islami in Indian Occupied Kashmir

A Delhi court in Indian Occupied Kashmir while dancing to the tune of Narendra Modi's anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmir government has endorsed the ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) of occupied Jammu and Kashmir for five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :A Delhi court in Indian Occupied Kashmir while dancing to the tune of Narendra Modi's anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmir government has endorsed the ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) of occupied Jammu and Kashmir for five years.

A tribunal headed by a Delhi High Court Judge confirmed the government's decision to impose ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Chander Shekhar, observed "inescapable conclusion", saying the Jamaat, its office-bearers and members have been actively indulging in pro-freedom activities, which according to him were unlawful.

The tribunal while toeing in the line of the Modi government observed: "The Government had sufficient credible material and grounds for taking action under sub-Sections (1) & (3) of Section 3 of the (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for declaring the JI as an unlawful Association."On February 28, the Indian government had issued an order declaring the JI as "banned outfit". On the night of February 22, the police had carried out a crackdown on the Jamaat cadre and arrested 400 members across the Valley, including its chief Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz.

Related Topics

India Delhi Occupied Kashmir Police Narendra Modi Jammu February Media Government Court

Recent Stories

84% Pakistanis feel that as an austerity measure, ..

20 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs307.968 million for food security ..

4 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi condoles demise of KP Chi ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Military Deployments in Kurils Not Discusse ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese issues white paper on nuclear safety

14 seconds ago

Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances r ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.