ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :While condemning in strong terms the Delhi Court's act of framing charges against Hurriyat leaders under notorious UAPA, the APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani has termed the court's ruling as a classical example of judicial prejudice against Kashmiris.

"The India has a long history of using judiciary and other state apparatus to suppress the democratic dissent in the occupied Kashmir", the APHC leader said adding that Delhi court's recent ruling against Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders was extremely preposterous and pernicious one characterized by judicial partiality and integrity.

He said that India's kangaroo courts that worked on whims and fancies of the ruling elite have miserably failed to dispense justice to Kashmiris. Framing of charges against the Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership including Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Yasin Malik, Nayeem Khan, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmad Shah Farooq Ahmad Dar and others under UAPA, he said, was yet another atrocious attempt to stifle legitimate political voices of the region.

Terming the court order as politically motivated, Wani said implicating resistance leadership under notorious UAPA and other laws was part of the Modi government's broader clampdown campaign to enable complete silence on Kashmir.

He said that it was quite unfortunate that the Indian courts were in the habit of issuing rulings without granting proper hearing rights to the affected parties. He said that the Hurriyat leaders languishing in Indian jails were not being given the right to fair trial and access to legal counsel.

Wani while expressing his deep concern over the continued detention of Kashmiri leaders said that India's nefarious designs aimed at prolonging the detention of top rank Hurriyat leaders was a deliberate attempt to render the ongoing movement leaderless.

Wani condemned the arrest of Senior APHC leader Hakeem Abdul Rashid by occupation authorities.

He appealed to the global human rights organisations to take effective notice of the matter and play their due role in release of the Kashmiri prisoners who have been languishing in Tihar jail for the past several years.