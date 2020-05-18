Deliberate, politically motivated violence against civilians in IoK amounts to war crime: Wani

Voicing his grave concern over the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Kashmir Senior Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Altaf Hussain Wani, said Monday that rising tide of premeditated and politically motivated violence against Kashmiris by Indian forces amounted to war crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Voicing his grave concern over the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Kashmir Senior Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Altaf Hussain Wani, said Monday that rising tide of premeditated and politically motivated violence against Kashmiris by Indian forces amounted to war crimes.

In a statement issued here he said that it was quite unfortunate that Kashmiris were being beaten up, tortured, humiliated and harassed in the army camps that have been setup in every locality.

"Targeted killing of educated youth have become a new norm for trigger happy forces in the restive region", he said. Terming it premeditated and politically motivated violence perpetuated by the Indian state against hapless Kashmiris he said that Indian forces were involved in war crimes in Kashmir.

Referring to recent incidents of violence, relating to killing of a youth, looting and vandalizing of public properties by Indian forces in Budgam district the JKNF leader said, "India seems to be on the footsteps of Israel".

Killing young Kashmiris in fake encounters, maiming and mutilating their dead bodies intentionally, destroying civilian properties, demolishing homes and reducing them to rubble he said was India's new policy to subjugate Kashmiris.

Citing a news report Wani said that in South Kashmir's Pulwama district alone, at least 105 homes were destroyed during gunfights and search operations between 2015 and March 2018.

He said that during its vicious operation at Nasrullahpora village of Budgam district, the Indian Army barged into houses and destroyed household items besides plundering a number of shops.

He said that 163 vehicles and more than 42 buildings were damaged after drunken soldiers of Indian army went berserk in the village This policy of looting and plundering he said was a deliberate attempt to crush Kashmiris economically.

He said that these spine chilling incidents of violence serve as an eye opener for the world community.

He said that the world community must shun its policy of indifference towards Kashmir and stop India from committing grave human rights violations against Kashmiris, who he said have never accepted India's forcible occupation of their motherland.

Terming right to self-determination as an inalienable right of the people of Kashmir he said that no amount of violence by the Indian state can deter Kashmiris from pursuing their collective cause for which they have rendered great sacrifices.

He urged the global community to discharge its moral responsibilities in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute that has been the root cause and consequence of tension in the region.