Delimitation in IIOJK aimed to dis-empowering Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

Delimitation of electoral constituencies is part of a series of measures started by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government since 5 August 2019 to disempower the Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Delimitation of electoral Constituencies is part of a series of measures started by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government since 5 August 2019 to disempower the Kashmiris.

An analysis by Kashmir Media Service citing political experts says that the delimitation commission's proposal is another move to disempower Kashmiris. It says, India has snatched every right of the Kashmiri Muslims and Modi is using electoral redistricting to make the IIOJK's Muslim majority ineffective.

"Delimitation exercise is meant to add more Hindu-dominated constituencies in IIOJK. Creation of 6 new seats in Jammu region and only 1 in the Kashmir Valley is BJP's ploy to win future polls. Delimitation draft is aimed at curtailing the role of Muslim majority politics in Kashmir," it maintains.

The analysis says that the actual game plan of delimitation is to install a Hindu chief minister in Muslim-majority IIOJK. It says that the RSS-backed BJP government is violating all democratic norms to achieve this objective.

"Colonization of IIOJK has been a longstanding dream of RSS and BJP. Redrawing of electoral boundaries is yet another step towards colonizing Kashmir. Modi is using Delimitation Commission to advance Hindutva agenda in IIOJK," it says.

The analysis says that Modi wants to revive Hindu civilization in the Muslims majority IIOJK but the Kashmiri people are determined to thwart his nefarious designs.