Delimitation Intends To Get Malleable J&K Assembly To Rubber-stamp Decisions: NC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Delimitation intends to get malleable J&K assembly to rubber-stamp decisions: NC

The National Conference (NC) has said it will continue with its fight against all detestable efforts by the Modi regime to dispossess people of Jammu and Kashmir of their democratic and constitutional rights, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Conference (NC) has said it will continue with its fight against all detestable efforts by the Modi regime to dispossess people of Jammu and Kashmir of their democratic and constitutional rights, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

This was said by party central leader Nasir Aslam Wani while addressing a function at Aarigam, Khan Sahib and Budgam, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Claims of reaching out to Kashmiris have gone away in wake of the widespread unemployment, bad governance and development deficit in Kashmir, Nasir said, adding that the party is fighting on multiple fronts to get back the vital interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Slamming the Modi government for fiddling with institutions to disempower Kashmiris, Nasir said that local institutions were being tampered with to unseat locals from power positions and curtail the already scant job avenues of our educated youth.

"The policies pursued by the government besides kindling alienation among our educated youth are also whipping up a deep identity and personality crisis amongst them. Amidst the acute challenges of survival, our promising youth have been turned into sheer despondent and alienated beings with a risk of victimization of various kinds. We are fighting a battle to secure their rights," he said.

He said the main agenda of the lopsided Delimitation draft is to get a malleable legislative assembly to rubber-stamp decisions.

"Delimitation commission draft is unacceptable to us. We have rejected it outright. The draft has lost sight of rules of representation. It has been crafted to drive wedge between different sections and regions of Jammu and Kashmir. It intends to deprive a greater chunk of the population of their democratic rights".

