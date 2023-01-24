Delivery of quality medical cover to masses top priority: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said on Tuesday that the incumbent government was committed to providing better and quality medical facilities to the people across the state.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by AJK Health Minister Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali.

PM AJK continued that improving the health sector was one of the government's top priorities. "It has been decided to name the Cardiac Hospital in Muzaffarabad after Burhan Wani Shaheed", he said, adding that the institute would be made an independent organization.

During the meeting, issues related to health, especially the reforms to improve the provision of health facilities in government hospitals and other issues were discussed.

PM Tanveer Ilyas said that instructions have been issued to improve the sanitation system in hospitals so that patients and their relatives could be protected from diseases. He further added that mobile units would be activated in the remote areas in the first or second week of February.

"The Health Department has been asked for instructions to improve the quality of ambulances so that the patients and their families do not face any difficulties", he said.

Minister for Health Dr. Ansar Abdali said on this occasion that as per the directives and vision of the Prime Minister best health facilities were being provided to masses in all hospitals.