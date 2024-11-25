Open Menu

Delivery Of Quick Medical Cover To Needy In Mirpur Division Ordered: Div Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 10:22 PM

Divisional Commissioner Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain here chaired meeting of district health officers of Mirpur and Bhimbar districts and inquired about the ongoing health services for the population of both the thickly populated districts

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Nov, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain here chaired meeting of district health officers of Mirpur and Bhimbar districts and inquired about the ongoing health services for the population of both the thickly populated districts.

District Health Officer Mirpur Dr. Fida Hussain Raja and District Health Officer Bhimbar Dr. Iram Batul briefed the meeting about the health services in their respective districts besides the relates problems and issues confronted by their distrcts.

Unveiling the breakup, District Health Officer Mirpur Dr. Fida Hussain Raja told that his district contains three hospitals, 78 health units, 5 rural health centers, 24 basic health units, 8 CDs centers, 2 dispensaries, 25 MCHs, 35 EPI centers, 5 dental centers, 5 TB centers and 12 national program centers besides Basic Health Unit Essar, Health Unit BHU Lahri, BHU Badrbans, BHU Palmanda.

The buildings of the fully equipped BHU at Buah and BHU Siakh have been constructed by philanthropists and handed over to the State Health Department.

Expressing his gratitude to the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir for providing other medical equipment, the DHO said that the welfare services rendered by the philosophists for the state health department were valued as also expected by the government.

He hoped the continuation of their full cooperation in mass public welfare works in the future.

Addressing the meeting Commissioner Mirpur Division directed to provide all possible treatment facilities and privileges to the people in both of the districts of Bhimbar and Mirpur clise to their door step. Ch Mukhtar further advised the health department authorities in both the districts to use all their energies for ensuring due health cover to the ailing humanity in both the densely populatef districts in the division.

The Commissioner assured to solve the issues related to the allocation and allotment of the lands for some health centers of the state health department in the near future.

