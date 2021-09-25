Delivery plan for latest basic life amenities to AJK population on cards: Qayyum

Leader Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Saturday said all resources would be utilized for the provision of basic amenities of lifes to the people in both urban and rural areas of the state close to their doorstep

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) Leader Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Saturday said all resources would be utilized for the provision of basic amenities of lifes to the people in both urban and rural areas of the state close to their doorstep.

The facilities would help bring socio-economic changes in the area, adding, an integrated plan was being inked to achieve the task.

He expressed these views while addressing a departmental briefing given by the Department of Local Government and Rural Development in the State metropolis, late Friday.

He stressed the need for the construction of link roads, bridges, repair and rehabilitation of water supply schemes without any delay and assured that funds for this purpose would be increased to drop the fruits of development at the door steps of the common man.

The Prime Minister said steps would be taken to learn from the mistakes, adding, merit would be ensured hoping that people would see the change within six months.

He said representations of women in local body's elections would be increased to shift the power at the gross route level.

Qayyum said all resources would be channeled to make Azad Kashmir a prosperous state by putting into practice the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister underlined the need for utilizing funds of local bodies in a transparent manner to address the problems of the people at local level.

The Prime Minister directed to set a limit of at least Rs. 200,000 for small schemes and physical verification of water filtration plants installed across the state and added that he would not tolerate any kind of embezzlement in the schemes.

The AJK Prime Minister said in past, the schemes were used as political bribes and only schemes were on paper but nothing on the ground and urged the officials to ensure the transparent use of state resources.

The Minister for Local government and Rural Development Khawaja Farooq Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Ejaz Ahmad Khan briefed the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir about the ongoing development schemes launched by the government for the wellbeing of the people.