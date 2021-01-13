UrduPoint.com
Demand For Inclusion Of Indian HR Record In UK's Trade Welcomed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 02:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights J&K Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo have welcomed the demand during a parliamentary debate in the British Parliament for including human rights record of India in any future trade and investment deals with the country.

Muhammad Shabbir Dar and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a joint statement issued in Srinagar made a mention of the rise of cow vigilante groups, legislation of anti-conversion laws, growing mob violence, the stripping of citizenship rights through controversial laws, the burning of Bible and the targeting of Muslims and Sikhs and said that human rights in India have completely broken down.

They said that the demand by British MPs Tim Shanon and Sir Edward Leigh for including robust provisions of human rights in any future trade and investment agreement with India is timely, Kashmir Media Service reported.

On 3 February 2019, a mob of 40 armed men attacked a church in Raipur injuring 15 worshipers who were later hospitalized, calling agitating farmers as terrorists and victimising Muslims and killing innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters are the glaring examples of Indian state terrorism, they added.

"Every human heart must consider themselves duty bound to raise their voice against all these terror activities of extremist Hindus to save humanity and equally support the demand by Kashmiris for their right of self-determination as promised by the United Nations and accepted by the then Indian leadership," the statement concluded.

