Demand to lift ban on Muharram processions in IOK

(@imziishan)

Anjuman Sharie Shian in Indian Occupied Kashmir while protesting ban on Muharram processions by the Indian authorities has urged the IOK governor to lift the curbs imposed on religious processions in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Anjuman Sharie Shian in Indian Occupied Kashmir while protesting ban on Muharram processions by the Indian authorities has urged the IOK governor to lift the curbs imposed on religious processions in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Anjuman Sharie Shian in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the ban on the Muharram processions was tantamount to interference in the religious affairs of the people.

The ban, it said hurt the sentiments of the people saying that when the administration could provide security for the Amarnath Yatra, which is going on for the past one month, why it is not willing to do so for the Muharram processions, which last for a few hours.

It is worth mentioning here that traditionally main procession of 8th Muharram used to start in Srinagar from Shaheed Gunj and culminate at Dalgate after passing through different areas while the procession of 10th Muharram would start from Aabi Guzar and ends at Zadibal.

However, the occupation authorities banned these processions in 1990 and now only small mourning rallies are allowed in selected areas.