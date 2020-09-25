UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demographic Changes Of IIOJK To Make Issue More Complicated: Masood Khan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:42 PM

Demographic changes of IIOJK to make issue more complicated: Masood Khan

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Masood Khan Friday said that demographic changes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would make the issue more complications as it was lying before the international community after closing all channels of bilateral talks by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Masood Khan Friday said that demographic changes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would make the issue more complications as it was lying before the international community after closing all channels of bilateral talks by India.

He said that the new tactics of BJP government to change the demography and deprive the local Kashmiris from their basic economic rights would lead to widespread bloodshed in the occupied valley.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, he said that the Indian government had reserved 500,000 government jobs in the occupied valley for non-locals belonging to Bihar, UP, Asaam and its other states besides land grabbing for the settlement of outsiders in IIOJK.

Masood Khan said the support of international community to our just stand on Kashmir dispute was a matter of privilege for us which demanded our unity as a nation against Indian designs.

He said that majority of the people in IIOJK always wanted to live with Pakistan since 1947 for which they rendered eminent sacrifices. India had putted the real leadership of Kashmiri people behind the bars besides forcibly disappearing 8000 people in IIOJK, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Jammu Lead Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Unity Foods Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 14 businesses, warns five for ..

16 minutes ago

DAFZA signs MOU with Federal Israeli Chamber of Co ..

46 minutes ago

EU's Michel Pushes for OSCE-Mediated Dialogue in B ..

30 seconds ago

Trump Sets Up New US Institute to Fight Pandemics ..

32 seconds ago

EU Council President Says Iran Nuclear Deal Remain ..

34 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court directs CDA board to decide i ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.