Demographic changes of IIOJK to make issue more complicated: Masood Khan

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Masood Khan Friday said that demographic changes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would make the issue more complications as it was lying before the international community after closing all channels of bilateral talks by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Masood Khan Friday said that demographic changes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would make the issue more complications as it was lying before the international community after closing all channels of bilateral talks by India.

He said that the new tactics of BJP government to change the demography and deprive the local Kashmiris from their basic economic rights would lead to widespread bloodshed in the occupied valley.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, he said that the Indian government had reserved 500,000 government jobs in the occupied valley for non-locals belonging to Bihar, UP, Asaam and its other states besides land grabbing for the settlement of outsiders in IIOJK.

Masood Khan said the support of international community to our just stand on Kashmir dispute was a matter of privilege for us which demanded our unity as a nation against Indian designs.

He said that majority of the people in IIOJK always wanted to live with Pakistan since 1947 for which they rendered eminent sacrifices. India had putted the real leadership of Kashmiri people behind the bars besides forcibly disappearing 8000 people in IIOJK, he added.